Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BRX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 1,560,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,813. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

