Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $30.80

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 508,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ChampionX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,693 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,113,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.