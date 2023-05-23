Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Chewy Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.48, a PEG ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 480.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Chewy by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

