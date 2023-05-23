Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.05 and last traded at $116.26. 571,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,946,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

