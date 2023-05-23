Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NYSE:CBT opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cabot by 12.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

