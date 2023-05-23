Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 0.5 %

Cactus stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.