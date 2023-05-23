Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,234,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 1,230,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 34.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 445.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 998,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

