Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Canada Goose Price Performance
Shares of GOOS stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
