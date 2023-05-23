Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.76. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$32.81.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

