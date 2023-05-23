Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 498,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,820,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 287,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,651. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.