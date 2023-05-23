Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,694 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 226.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,698 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 3,002,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

