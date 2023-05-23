Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and $148.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.54 or 0.06811004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,867,065,690 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

