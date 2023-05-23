CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $21.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 282.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.62.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.