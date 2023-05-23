Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. State Street Corp raised its position in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 459,210 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

