Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT opened at $213.45 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

