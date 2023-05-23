CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.57

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 353885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

