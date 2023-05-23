Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $167.17 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

