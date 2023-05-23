ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

