ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $33,184,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.