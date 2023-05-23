Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications Price Performance

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.62. The company had a trading volume of 125,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

