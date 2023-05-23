Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

