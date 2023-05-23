China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0887 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from China BlueChemical’s previous dividend of $0.98.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBLUY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. China BlueChemical has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
About China BlueChemical
