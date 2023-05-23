China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 1.0887 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from China BlueChemical’s previous dividend of $0.98.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBLUY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. China BlueChemical has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

