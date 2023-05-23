Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.55. 471,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,141. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.