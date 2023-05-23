CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 256,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

