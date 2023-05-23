CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

