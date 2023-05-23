CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $1.98 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,649,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

NEM stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

