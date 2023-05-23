CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

