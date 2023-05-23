CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.53. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,378,610 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CleanSpark Trading Up 11.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CleanSpark Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

