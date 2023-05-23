CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.53. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2,378,610 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.
CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
