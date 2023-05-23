Clear Investment Research LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,434,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,785. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

