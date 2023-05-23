Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,661. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

