Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 1,699,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,514. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

