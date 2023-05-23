Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. 62,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The company has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

