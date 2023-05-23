Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives $1,110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBGPY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($11.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.