Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.