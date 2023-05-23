Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.