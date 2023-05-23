Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 47,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

