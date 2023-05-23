Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,861 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,839,398 shares of company stock valued at $36,023,780. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

