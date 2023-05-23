Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 347 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.