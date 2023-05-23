Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 841 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.00. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

