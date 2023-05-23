Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,549,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

