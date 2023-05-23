Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

