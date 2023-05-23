Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Lowered to GBX 90 at Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.12) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of COA traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 69.80 ($0.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,745.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.00).

Insider Activity at Coats Group

About Coats Group

In related news, insider Jackie Callaway purchased 63,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £49,742.94 ($61,869.33). 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.