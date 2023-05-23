Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,858 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $424,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

