Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 2,685,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,789. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

