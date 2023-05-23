Columbia Asset Management Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.65. The company had a trading volume of 747,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.48. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

