Columbia Asset Management Buys 690 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,597,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 1,786,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,637. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.52) to GBX 5,790 ($72.01) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.