Columbia Asset Management Purchases 13,820 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,380,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,512,147,000 after buying an additional 1,984,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,292,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,336,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.