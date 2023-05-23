Columbia Asset Management Purchases 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,890. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.97 and a 200-day moving average of $500.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

