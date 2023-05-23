Columbia Asset Management Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 154,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902,689 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

