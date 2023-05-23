comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of comScore stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. comScore has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.40.

Insider Activity

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,904.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in comScore by 1,739.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

