Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.63 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and approximately $655,647.94 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

