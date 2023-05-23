Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 434,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,260. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.37. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

